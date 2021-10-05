Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

