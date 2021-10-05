Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,933 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 160,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.31.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

