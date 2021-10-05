Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 456,904 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $623.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.