Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.65% of Select Medical worth $207,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Select Medical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.