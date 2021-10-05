Selfkey Reaches Market Cap of $40.52 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $40.52 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 920.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

