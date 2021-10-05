SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,400 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 229,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

