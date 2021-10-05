SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,400 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.
Shares of SEMR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 229,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,568. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01.
SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
