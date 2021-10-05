Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.