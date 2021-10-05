Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 5.3%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 22,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,334,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $595.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

