Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.66. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $638.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.