Serum Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00016431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $288.26 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

