Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.06

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.06 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.99), with a volume of 119,275 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £234.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

