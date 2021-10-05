SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,162 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Lindsay worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay stock opened at $155.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $97.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.