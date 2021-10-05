SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,777 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 443.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,515 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,146. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

TXG opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

