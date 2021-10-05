SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1,114.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,325. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

