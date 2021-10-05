SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 68,730 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

