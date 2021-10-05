SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 82,712 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of KC stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

