SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 85,783 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.