SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

