SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,547,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969,187 shares of company stock worth $261,561,491. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.