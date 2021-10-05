SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 239.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of National Instruments worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.14 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

