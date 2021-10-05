SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.