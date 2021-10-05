SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

