SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 419.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,610,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297,150 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 290.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,556,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

