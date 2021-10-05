SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $301,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.