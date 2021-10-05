SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,499,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.26% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 521.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.