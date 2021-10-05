SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.