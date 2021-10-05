SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.