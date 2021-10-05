SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,852 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

