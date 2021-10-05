SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 75,992 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Parsons worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parsons by 163.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.