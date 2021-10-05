SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

