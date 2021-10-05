SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,291,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

