SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.