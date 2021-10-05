SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

