Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $264,752.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

