Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. 760,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,508. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

