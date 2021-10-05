Shard Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

