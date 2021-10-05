Sharder Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.57 million and $136,784.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sharder has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

