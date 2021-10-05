Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEII remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,307. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

