Sharon O’keefe Sells 3,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 177,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

