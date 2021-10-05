Shelton Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

NYSE SLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

