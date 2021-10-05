Shelton Capital Management Sells 10,135 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

