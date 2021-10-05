SHIBA INU 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.08 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 164.2% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $7.13 billion and $11.08 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00111530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00138542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.48 or 1.00051845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.10 or 0.06698587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.70 or 0.00663845 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

