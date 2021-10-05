Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFT. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $557.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

