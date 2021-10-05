Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.94. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 7,406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

