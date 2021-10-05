Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shineco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shineco by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Shineco in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TYHT stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Shineco has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

