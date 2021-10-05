Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.50. 1,135,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

