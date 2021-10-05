Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Cap of $43.87 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $47.31 or 0.00092247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $43.87 million and $757,790.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 43.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,139 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

