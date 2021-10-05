Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Increases By 33.9%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period.

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,055. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

