Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Expands By 28.1%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AGC alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. AGC has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.